SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 223,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46,238 shares during the period. Truefg LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 32,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $51.94.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

