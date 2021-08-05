Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Acquires 92,300 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,394,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,300 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises 6.3% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned 0.89% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $45,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANGL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 9,569 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 382.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 88,321 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Fulcrum Equity Management raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 155,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 142,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares during the period.

Shares of ANGL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.94. 941,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,986,227. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.74. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.29 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

