SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Canaccord Genuity

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a hold rating to an accumulate rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $292.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.70, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.49. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $178.32 and a 1 year high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.82, for a total transaction of $86,520.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.66, for a total value of $3,699,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,725,893.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,005 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,727 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 113,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,222,000 after acquiring an additional 36,244 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $645,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. 73.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

