Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) PT Set at €30.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been given a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €25.60 ($30.12).

EPA GLE opened at €27.21 ($32.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €25.28. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52 week low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 52 week high of €52.26 ($61.48).

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

