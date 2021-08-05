Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) Given a €23.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Société Générale Société anonyme (EPA:GLE) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.80 ($36.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Société Générale Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Société Générale Société anonyme and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €26.60 ($31.29).

Get Société Générale Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of EPA GLE opened at €27.21 ($32.01) on Thursday. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 1-year low of €41.88 ($49.27) and a 1-year high of €52.26 ($61.48). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €25.28.

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Société Générale Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.