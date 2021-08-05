SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 20.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on SNC. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

Shares of TSE SNC opened at C$33.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.95. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of C$17.50 and a 12 month high of C$33.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.24. The firm has a market cap of C$5.83 billion and a PE ratio of -8.70.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

