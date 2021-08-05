SLR Investment Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NASDAQ:SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.69. 214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,431. SLR Investment has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $789.84 million, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.29.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 90.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLR Investment will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SLRC. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of SLR Investment in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Compass Point upgraded SLR Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

