Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.Skechers U.S.A. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.550-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised Skechers U.S.A. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Skechers U.S.A. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.54. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.49. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $55.87.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Morton D. Erlich sold 6,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $289,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $237,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,741 shares of company stock worth $1,217,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

