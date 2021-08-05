Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%.

NYSE TSLX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.88 per share, with a total value of $109,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $437,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

