Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%.
NYSE TSLX traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 684,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,234. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a fifty-two week low of $16.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24.
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.3%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 74.21%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending Company Profile
Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), mezzanine debt, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.
