SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.060-$1.100 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SITC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. The company had a trading volume of 15,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.46 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $16.52.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SITE Centers has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.53.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,402.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.