SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $117.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post sales of $117.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $120.09 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $113.90 million. SITE Centers reported sales of $95.94 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $478.01 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $464.57 million to $488.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $490.76 million, with estimates ranging from $471.75 million to $505.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SITE Centers.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 2.53% and a net margin of 9.73%.

SITC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SITE Centers from $14.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SITE Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.53.

NYSE:SITC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.80. 62,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,007,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.69 and a beta of 1.73. SITE Centers has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $16.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.20.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total value of $142,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,949.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance R. Ahern sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $666,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 126,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,402.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SITE Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in SITE Centers by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 87,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in SITE Centers by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SITE Centers (SITC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.