Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $30.39. 14,573 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $16.72 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 63,213 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $2,132,806.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 216,520 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,461 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

