Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($4.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a negative return on equity of 163.38% and a negative net margin of 42.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SBGI traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $30.39. 14,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,823. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 52 week low of $16.72 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.20%.

Several research analysts recently commented on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, VP Frederick G. Smith sold 40,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $1,365,803.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 216,520 shares of company stock worth $7,124,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

