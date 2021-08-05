Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sims Metal Management Ltd is a metals and electronics recycling company. It specializes in ferrous and non-ferrous metals recycling, post-consumer electronic goods recycling, and municipal waste recycling. Sims Metal Management Ltd, formerly known as Sims Group, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMSMY opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.26 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18. Sims has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $13.50.

Sims Company Profile

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), ANZ Metals (ANZ), Europe Metals (Europe), Global E-Recycling (SRS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S. and Canada which perform ferrous and non-ferrous secondary recycling functions.

