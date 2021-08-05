Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.79

Shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$5.79 and last traded at C$5.79, with a volume of 36672 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.93.

Several research firms have recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$8.75 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.60.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.54.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$45.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$45.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.319743 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.16%. This is an increase from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. Silvercorp Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.51, for a total transaction of C$25,038.34. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,800. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.04, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$991,568.68. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,501 shares of company stock worth $382,417.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

