Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SVM. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.95.

Shares of SVM opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.97. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 24.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.3% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.41% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

