Siltronic (FRA:WAF) Given a €145.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been given a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on WAF. Nord/LB set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Siltronic in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €136.63 ($160.74).

WAF stock opened at €139.70 ($164.35) on Thursday. Siltronic has a twelve month low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a twelve month high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €141.51.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ wafers; and HiREF high reflective non-polished wafers.

