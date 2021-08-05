Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.19.

SXYAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on Sika and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

OTCMKTS SXYAY opened at $35.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.33. Sika has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as products for exterior and interior walls, such as wall-levelling products, decorative finish renders, and facade systems; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as single-ply and built-up flat roofing systems.

