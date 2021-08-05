Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 911,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 778,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 273,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

NASDAQ SGLB opened at $3.36 on Thursday. Sigma Labs has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $35.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79.

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 509.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sigma Labs will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SGLB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Sigma Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sigma Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.