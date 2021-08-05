Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $3.75 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.41. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sify Technologies during the first quarter worth about $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sify Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Sify Technologies by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,909 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 1.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Telecom Services, Data Center Services, Cloud and Managed Services, Technology Integration Services, and Applications Integration Services. The Telecom Services segment offers internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services.

