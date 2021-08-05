SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) Stock Position Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 215,162 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 18,047 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in SIFCO Industries were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SIFCO Industries during the first quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIFCO Industries stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.45 and a 12-month high of $15.76.

SIFCO Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.87 million for the quarter. SIFCO Industries had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 8.22%.

SIFCO Industries Company Profile

SIFCO Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of forgings and machined components for the aerospace and energy markets. Its products include OEM and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines, steam turbine blades, structural airframe components, aircraft landing gear components, aircraft wheels and brakes, critical rotating components for helicopters, and commercial or industrial products.

