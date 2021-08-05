Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Short Interest Up 19.8% in July

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,200 shares, a growth of 19.8% from the June 30th total of 377,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 452.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSCF opened at $12.44 on Thursday. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.15.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LWSCF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

