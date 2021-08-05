Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.38.

LWSCF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$13.50 to C$15.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

OTCMKTS LWSCF traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $12.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $13.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.15.

Sienna Senior Living, Inc engages in owning and managing seniors’ living residences. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Long-Term Care (LTC), and Corporate, Eliminations and Other. The Retirement segment consists of 27 RRs, five of which are located in the Province of British Columbia and 22 of which are located in the Province of Ontario, and the RR management services business.

