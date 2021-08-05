Short Interest in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) Drops By 13.9%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the June 30th total of 298,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VivoPower International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of VivoPower International by 618.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,955 shares during the last quarter. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VivoPower International stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $86.82 million, a P/E ratio of -53.58 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.03. VivoPower International has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33.

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

