Short Interest in The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Drops By 14.3%

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BKGFY shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup raised The Berkeley Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of BKGFY stock opened at $65.25 on Thursday. The Berkeley Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

