Short Interest in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Declines By 12.3%

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 2,520,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.54.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of GD stock opened at $195.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $129.17 and a 12-month high of $199.95.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Marine Systems segment designs and builds nuclear-powered submarines, surface combatants, and auxiliary ships for the United States Navy and Jones Act ships for commercial customers, as well as oil and product tankers, and container and cargo ships.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.