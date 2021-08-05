Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Declines By 12.5%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the June 30th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

FOJCY opened at $5.71 on Thursday. Fortum Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.59.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

