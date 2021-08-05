Short Interest in Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Rises By 20.1%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,913,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 8,251,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,253.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNNNF shares. SEB Equities cut Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. HSBC cut Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, SEB Equity Research cut Finnair Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Get Finnair Oyj alerts:

OTCMKTS FNNNF opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.82. Finnair Oyj has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.02.

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Finnair Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finnair Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.