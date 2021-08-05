Short Interest in Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Drops By 14.0%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decline of 14.0% from the June 30th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 468,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised Consolidated Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, lowered Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Consolidated Communications by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the second quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 79.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

CNSL stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $668.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.39. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $9.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to business and residential customers in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in select markets, including a portfolio of Ethernet services, software defined wide area network, multi-protocol label switching, and private line services; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange and wireless carriers, including cellular backhaul, dark fiber, and other fiber transport solutions, as well as cloud-based services.

