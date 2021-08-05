Short Interest in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) Drops By 13.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a decline of 13.3% from the June 30th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ AVXL opened at $17.49 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.40. Anavex Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Get Anavex Life Sciences alerts:

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AVXL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

In related news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $1,696,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 47,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,272,458.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,743,000 after acquiring an additional 718,802 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $10,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,035,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,483,000 after acquiring an additional 242,093 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 1,687.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 179,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 169,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 26.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anavex Life Sciences

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Anavex Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anavex Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.