Shadows (DOWS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.84 Million

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Shadows has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Shadows coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Shadows has a total market cap of $2.01 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00060799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002700 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00016833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.55 or 0.00927012 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00095797 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00043868 BTC.

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows (CRYPTO:DOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 38,050,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,925,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Buying and Selling Shadows

