Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at about $191,123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,187,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,310 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.6% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 2,271,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 61,179,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,894,000 after purchasing an additional 951,100 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.38 on Thursday, hitting $76.58. The company had a trading volume of 5,838,653 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.79.

