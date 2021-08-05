Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,712 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 128.6% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $203.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,149,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,435. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.39. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $207.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 55.11% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 22,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.18, for a total value of $4,471,591.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Zoetis from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.21.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.