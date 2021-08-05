Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Has $907,000 Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5,757.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,491 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up 0.4% of Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 53,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 20,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.29. 1,006,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,783,675. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.26. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.31 and a 1-year high of $213.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.21.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

