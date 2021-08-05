Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,927 The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Toro by 41.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,422,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,325 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toro during the fourth quarter worth about $91,258,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Toro by 30.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,148,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,579,000 after acquiring an additional 498,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 105.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after acquiring an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 86.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 458,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,337,000 after acquiring an additional 213,444 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Toro in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NYSE:TTC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.94. 228,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,797. The firm has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Toro Company has a 1-year low of $71.40 and a 1-year high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. The Toro had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 34.20%. The Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In other The Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

