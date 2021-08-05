Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,737 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 896.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 23.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 56,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 10,848 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 109.4% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 9.9% during the second quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 7.0% during the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 21.6% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ABBV. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price objective for the company. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.01.

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,127,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,810,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

