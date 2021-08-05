ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Eukles Asset Management

Eukles Asset Management raised its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $281,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 100,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $642,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $663,000. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SFBS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.68. 98,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,598. The company has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.62. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $72.64.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 45.04% and a return on equity of 19.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.56%.

In other news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $41,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $483,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SFBS. Hovde Group lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

