Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 27.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 294,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,043 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 146.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,949,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,969,000 after buying an additional 1,157,287 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $19,152,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,435,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 898,960 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,625,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,289,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,316,000 after buying an additional 418,973 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.21. 1,076,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,256. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.36.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

