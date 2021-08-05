Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,164,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,343 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 4.9% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $134,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,233,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,225,000 after purchasing an additional 304,136 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,830,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 301,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,135,000 after purchasing an additional 174,184 shares during the last quarter. BHF RG Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $13,108,000. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.31. 3,283,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,961,856. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.45. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $119.73.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

