Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.50 Million Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,928 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $6,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PGX. FMR LLC boosted its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 1,680,166 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,388. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $15.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.