Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Buys 16,930 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,983 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,677,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,654,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

