Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 629.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $7,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Several analysts have commented on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.72.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $119.22. 4,441,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,768,362. The stock has a market cap of $618.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.90. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $75.98 and a 12 month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3917 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.