Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 5,250 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.74 on Thursday, reaching $443.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,390,486. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $320.92 and a twelve month high of $443.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

