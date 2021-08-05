Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on STB. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,315 ($17.18). 52,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,252. The stock has a market cap of £245.09 million and a PE ratio of 15.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,126.65. Secure Trust Bank has a twelve month low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,340 ($17.51).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

