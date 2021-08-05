SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $46.46. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 5,588 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

