SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Shares Gap Up to $43.81

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $43.81, but opened at $46.46. SeaWorld Entertainment shares last traded at $46.67, with a volume of 5,588 shares traded.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on SEAS shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.82.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.62.
In related news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $93,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (NYSE:SEAS)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.