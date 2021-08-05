Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 189,056 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,746 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $16,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 114.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,754,083 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $825,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,748,186 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,077,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,059,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 112,427 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 262.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,933,961 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $148,431,000 after buying an additional 1,400,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,899,801 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after buying an additional 19,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.55.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $90.03. The company had a trading volume of 12,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,941. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $44.17 and a twelve month high of $106.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.70.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

