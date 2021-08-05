Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) by 39.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Seabridge Gold in the first quarter worth about $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 43.1% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seabridge Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Seabridge Gold from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of SA stock opened at $18.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $22.86.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seabridge Gold Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, rhenium, and molybdenum ores. Its principal projects are 100% owned Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Getchell Gold Belt of Northern Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

