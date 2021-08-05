SDX Energy’s (SDX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SDX Energy (LON:SDX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential upside of 141.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SDX. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 35 ($0.46).

SDX Energy stock traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 14.50 ($0.19). 621,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,985. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 15.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of £29.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17. SDX Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 14 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 20 ($0.26).

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

