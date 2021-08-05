Scry.info Market Cap Tops $1.29 Million (DDD)

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 5th. One Scry.info coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Scry.info has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and $64,127.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00058474 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002593 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00016368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.61 or 0.00901856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.46 or 0.00096543 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00042954 BTC.

Scry.info Coin Profile

Scry.info is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 coins. Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8 . The official website for Scry.info is home.scry.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Scry.info is a blockchain-based trading data provider. It provides users (cryptocurrency market players) with the features for storage, verification, utilization, analysis, sharing and trading of real-world data. Scry.info works as a data marketplace, where users can access the data provided by the community by paying DDD tokens. The DDD is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) Cryptocurrency. It is the token that fuels the platform as it will be the mean for the users to pay for access to the available data, and the data providers to be rewarded for uploading it. “

