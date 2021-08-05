Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,633,006 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Scout Investments Inc. decreased its position in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,846,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,633,006 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Zynga were worth $40,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,545,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,411,000 after buying an additional 881,286 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after buying an additional 20,922 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 34,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,357,000 after buying an additional 221,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $10,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. The company had a trading volume of 371,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,671,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 0.06. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,539 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 946,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,558,569.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,459,224 shares of company stock worth $37,234,724. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Zynga in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynga currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

